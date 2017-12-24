WATCH FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat Colts 23-16 Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week   
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A third person has died from injuries sustained in a crash early Saturday morning in Baltimore County.

39-year-old Andre Demonte Dixon died Sunday following Saturday’s crash.

Michael Darnell Satchell Jr., 26, and Michael Jackson Jr., 15, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Dixon was the driver of a 2010 Dodge Ram traveling westbound on Eastern Avenue around 1 a.m. It left the road near Carroll Island Road, struck several trees, and caught on fire, according to police.

