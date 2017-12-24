BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the region braces for brutally cold temperatures this Christmas week, people in need are keeping warm – thanks to the kindness of strangers.

“I’ve learned through all my life that you gotta give to receive, no matter your status,” Robert Jones said.

Jones, who used to be homeless, is now giving back to the many friends still struggling with personal demons.

“It’s so much going on in Baltimore now, that if this can start something that would make people love one another, then Baltimore would be great,” Jones said.

This weekend, dozens of volunteers braved the rain, wind and cold to hand out 500 clothes, gloves, socks and coats to make sure those in need can keep warm.

Last year alone, Baltimore helped more than 11,000 people who were homeless. This year, more than 30 percent of those on the streets will have no place to go.

“We understand that it’s only the table that separates us. We could be on that side of the table, too. It could be us, who is hungry, who don’t have meal, who don’t have a job,” says organizer Shannon Craig.

Craig says it’s rewarding to be able to give back, something Jones knows very well.

“Make it a merry Christmas for anybody who is homeless, or anybody who needs it,” Jones said.

The event was sponsored by the Kingdom Life Church.

