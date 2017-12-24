Filed Under:Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was fatally shot on Christmas Eve in Baltimore, police say.

Officers were responding to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of S. Monastery Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Baltimore City Police say detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can be texted to 443-902-4824.

