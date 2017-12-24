WATCH FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat Colts 23-16 Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week   
RESTON, Va. (AP) — A teenager has been charged with fatally shooting a couple in their northern Virginia home.

Police say the 17-year-old shot himself after shooting the couple and is hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

Police in Fairfax County, a Washington suburb, announced Saturday they filed charges against the teen. His name wasn’t released because of his age.

Forty-eight-year-old Scott Fricker and his wife, 43-year-old Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, were shot Friday in their home in the community of Reston. Police say the teen knew the victims, who confronted him when he entered their home. Police say the teen then shot the couple and himself.

The Washington Post reported Saturday the suspect had been dating the couple’s daughter, but that the family had recently persuaded her to break up with him because he espoused neo-Nazi philosophies.

