OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health experts are encouraging everyone to take some simple steps to remain healthy during the holidays.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour says some simple practices such as washing hands often can help limit the spread of germs.

Pour says it’s a good idea to make sure you don’t commit to too many things during the holidays.

And anyone who plans to drink alcohol should make arrangements for another driver.

Pour says it’s also good to get enough sleep and avoid over eating.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)