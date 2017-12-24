WATCH FOOTBALL: Ravens Beat Colts 23-16 Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week   
CINCINNATI (AP) — Part of a street in Cincinnati has been renamed after an 8-year-old boy who killed himself earlier this year.

A street in the city’s Westwood neighborhood has been renamed “Gabriel’s Way” in honor of Gabriel Taye. Councilman Charlie Winburn presented the proclamation on Wednesday, saying he was bullied as a child.

Taye’s family says the boy hanged himself after being bullied at his elementary school.

The Taye family is suing Cincinnati Public Schools, saying officials ignored a culture of bullying. The district filed a motion in October to have the wrongful death suit dismissed.

The district has said school leaders didn’t cause the boy’s death in January.

