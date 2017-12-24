BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Santa is in the air and headed for Maryland!

At last check, Santa was cruising over the Atlantic, meaning all those under the age of 12 need to get the cookies and milk set up and hit the sack!

It will be a blustery ride for Santa and his reindeer over Maryland!

A Wind Advisory is in effect Monday from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Expect west winds between 15 to 25 mph, with possible gusts up to 50 mph.

In addition to whipping winds, snow is expected for certain areas. (No, not Baltimore.)

Garrett County and far western Allegany County are under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7 a.m.

Two to four inches of snow is expected by Christmas morning, making for very dangerous driving conditions.

The most central Maryland will see in terms of a White Christmas is a few wet snowflakes before sunrise.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 20’s and low 30’s across the state.

In addition to presents, it seems Santa is gifting us with partly sunny skies on Christmas!

And it will certainly feel like Christmas as afternoon temperatures don’t make it past 40.

Our last week of December will be a bone-chilling one.

Temperatures will plummet by Wednesday with overnight lows expected in the teens.

We’re closing out 2017 with below-average temperatures.

Our next chance for snow arrives New Year’s Eve, and you can bet we’ll be keeping a close eye on that here in the WJZ First Warning Weather Center!

