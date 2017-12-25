WJZ Football: Ravens-Bengals Game Flexed To 4:25 P.M., Will Still Air On WJZPurple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week 
Filed Under:crash

CHURCHTON, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say 10 people were injured, three seriously, in a Christmas Eve crash near Baltimore.

Anne Arundel County Police said in a news release that the three-vehicle crash occurred Sunday night in Churchton. Officers say a Volkswagen Golf was speeding when it drifted across the center line, sideswiping a Lincoln Navigator and striking a Ford pickup truck head on.

Investigators say the driver of the Volkswagen, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say two passengers in the pickup truck, ages 87 and 85, were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

The other drivers and passengers suffered minor injuries. Police say alcohol, speed and wet roads are believed to be contributing factors to the crash, which is under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch