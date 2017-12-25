WJZ Football: Ravens-Bengals Game Flexed To 4:25 P.M., Will Still Air On WJZ | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week 

Filed Under:auto-pedestrian, Pedestrian Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 33-year-old is in critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

The auto-pedestrian crash happened just before 5:30 p.m., near Crain Hwy and Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in Glen Burnie.

Investigators found that the driver of a Chevrolet van went through a red light, and hit Crag L. Johnson.

Johnson is said to have critical injuries, but is expected to survive.

The investigation into the crash is continuing. There will not be a decision on if charges will be brought until after the case is reviewed by the state’s attorney.

