BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a 33-year-old is in critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.
The auto-pedestrian crash happened just before 5:30 p.m., near Crain Hwy and Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in Glen Burnie.
Investigators found that the driver of a Chevrolet van went through a red light, and hit Crag L. Johnson.
Johnson is said to have critical injuries, but is expected to survive.
The investigation into the crash is continuing. There will not be a decision on if charges will be brought until after the case is reviewed by the state’s attorney.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook