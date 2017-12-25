BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland woman who was forced to have her baby prematurely after police say she was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend is getting support from the community in a big way.

Call it a Christmas miracle: baby Journey is happy, healthy and at home after coming into the world six weeks earlier than intended.

“I didn’t meet her until she was two months, so lately we’ve been able to bond,” her mother, Andrea Grinage, said.

Grinage was left with no other option after her boyfriend, 34-year-old Laquinn Phillips, intentionally set her on fire three months earlier, according to police.

Ninety percent of her body was burned.

“My family was caring for her, and then I got limited use of my left hand, so it was kind of difficult to do things with her on my own,” Grinage said.

Though she loves her daughter unconditionally, she admits holding her at times is bittersweet.

“A lot of times when I see her, I see her dad,” Grinage said.

The mother ‘s story moved many in the community. Fundraising efforts were successful, but one woman in her community took things a step further.

Latasha Ward — a complete stranger to Grinage and her daughter — decided to donate three large bags of toys to the family.

“It’s a blessing. I’m happy that people are able to help me and my family,” Grinage said.

Outside the kindness of strangers, she’s also thankful to her mother.

“She’s always been the rock of the family. I didn’t expect nothing different,” Grinage said.

Grinage still has a long way to go on her road to recovery. She’ll have to go through about 40 surgeries in the coming months.

