BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Blue alert has been issued for Baltimore beginning Monday night through Thursday morning as temperatures are expected to fall into the teens with wind chill, officials say.

Code Blue is a multi-agency effort to reduce hypothermia deaths this winter by protecting vulnerable populations from extreme cold weather.

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Declaration beginning Christmas night through Thursday morning and encouraging residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said in a press release. “Extreme cold temperatures can permanently injure, or even kill. Hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be just as dangerous as extreme heat, so it is important to stay indoors in heated areas. Please be sure to check on your elderly neighbors to ensure that they have heat and power.”

In 2016, 11 people died from hypothermia in Baltimore City, according to the press release. This winter, there has been one death from hypothermia.

The health commissioner may declare a Code Blue when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13 degrees or below — or when other conditions are severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore residents.

This is the second Code Blue alert for Baltimore this season.

Code Blue indicates an increased risk for cold injuries or even death for those exposed to low temperatures. Once a Code Blue declaration is made, public messaging activities are undertaken to encourage safety when outdoors and response partners work to ensure those in need find shelter. During the Code Blue season, which began Nov. 15 and lasts until March 15, city agencies work together to:

Distribute meals to at-risk senior citizens.

Provide home weatherization services.

Help individuals apply for emergency assistance.

Provide additional cold weather education and outreach efforts.

Throughout the Code Blue season, The Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Office of Homeless Services also works with city homeless shelter providers to extend shelter hours and to provide expanded bed capacity.

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 if a neighbor is without heat or power so that city agencies can assist them. Energy assistance may be available to those who need it. For more information, individuals may contact one of the regional Community Action Partnership centers in Baltimore or call the Office of Home Energy Programs at 410-396-5555.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.

Cold weather tips for staying healthy:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing. Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors. Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages. Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions. Check on those who are the most vulnerable, including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill. For babies, follow the ABCDs of infant safe sleep (resource guide).



Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Other tips for keeping safe in cold weather:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.

