WJZ Football: Ravens-Bengals Game Flexed To 4:25 P.M., Will Still Air On WJZ | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week 

First Warning Weather: Wind Advisory In Effect For All Of Maryland Until 2 P.M.
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This week’s Ravens-Bengals game at M&T Bank Stadium has been moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.

The NFL announced the change Sunday night. All the games with AFC wild-card implications were moved to 4:25 p.m. to make sure that no team has an advantage by playing later in the day.

The Buffalo-Miami, Jacksonville-Tennessee and Oakland-San Diego games will also all be at 4:25 p.m.

The game will still air here on WJZ.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch