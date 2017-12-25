BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This week’s Ravens-Bengals game at M&T Bank Stadium has been moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.
The NFL announced the change Sunday night. All the games with AFC wild-card implications were moved to 4:25 p.m. to make sure that no team has an advantage by playing later in the day.
The Buffalo-Miami, Jacksonville-Tennessee and Oakland-San Diego games will also all be at 4:25 p.m.
The game will still air here on WJZ.
