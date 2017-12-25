WJZ Football: Ravens-Bengals Game Flexed To 4:25 P.M., Will Still Air On WJZPurple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week 
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County Police say a shooting death in Silver Spring is a homicide.

The department said in a news release that officers responded to reports of gunshots Sunday night. Officers found an 18-year-old man outside with apparent gunshot wounds.

No suspects were located during a search of the area.

