SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County Police say a shooting death in Silver Spring is a homicide.
The department said in a news release that officers responded to reports of gunshots Sunday night. Officers found an 18-year-old man outside with apparent gunshot wounds.
No suspects were located during a search of the area.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)