BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mother nature gave a few Baltimore homeowners a costly headache as fierce winds wreaked havoc in one Gwynn Oak neighborhood on Christmas.

More than a few cars were likely totaled as a result, and a few people even experienced power outages.

The community says they plan to reach out to city leaders about some of the older trees in their neighborhood as this isn’t the first time tree debris has been responsible for some level of damage.

In all, about four cars and truck were damaged in the community.

You would think a tornado blew through. It didn’t, but the aftermath of powerful winds certainly looks that way.

“We heard a loud boom and a like a splitting noise,” resident L’tanya Knixon said.

L’tanya and Gregory Knixon’s cars were pummeled by the flying tree debris that followed Monday’s fierce winds just off of Belleville Avenue.

“We thought maybe an awning had possibly fell down up against one of the homes, but we came out one on the front porch and this is what we behold,” L’tanya said.

Unfortunately, their cars weren’t the only things falling victim to mother nature’s wrath. The Knixons tell WJZ their totaled cars are bad, but their 80-year-old neighbor had her only vehicle totaled.

“We’re going to try and help her out as much as we can. We don’t know if we’re going to have to get that tree removed or not,” Gregory said.

The wicked wind wreaking havoc across the region most of the holiday knocked down trash cans, and even the occasional scooter.

While the Knixons seem to have been among those who got the worst of it, they aren’t too upset. The family says they’recounting their blessing that no one was hurt.

“The vehicles, they can be replaced — even though I may end up losing one of them — but it’s been a blessed Christmas, it really has,” Gregory said.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook