BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man and his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend are both charged with attempted murder after a Christmas Day confrontation.
Anne Arundel County police say officers responded to the 300 block of Eagle Landing Court in Odenton for the report of a shooting around 4:53 p.m. They found 17-year-old Rhyen Gaulden suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
According to investigators, Gaulden had gotten into a physical altercation with her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend and stabbed her.
Police say the man, 20-year-old John Sebastian Lopez, then shot Gaulden in the leg.
Lopez and his girlfriend fled the scene, police say, arriving at Laurel Regional Hospital later so the woman could have her stab wound treated. She was admitted and treated for the injury, which was non-life-threatening.
Lopez, of Bowie, was arrested at the hospital and transported to Western District where he was charged with attempted murder, first and second degree assault and firearm related charges.
Gaulden, of Odenton, was transported to Shock Trauma where she was treated and released for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. She was then arrested and charged as an adult with attempted murder, first and second degree assault and other related charges.
Maryland’s strict gun laws are working so well. 20 year old’s can not own a gun.