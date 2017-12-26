WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert Declared In Baltimore Through Thursday | Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to bring a loaded handgun past security at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

This was the 25th gun that Transportation Security Administration officers have found this year at BWI’s checkpoints, surpassing last year’s total of 24.

Twenty-five is the most guns caught at BWI during a single calendar year.

Police say the man arrested Tuesday had a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag, which was detected by TSA officer who was staffing the x-ray monitor.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded to the checkpoint after being notified, confiscated the firearm, and arrested the man on weapons charges.

