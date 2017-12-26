TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– The day after Christmas rivals Black Friday at retailers across the nation.

Even with Santa’s seat empty, local stores were packed with people in search of Christmas sales or rushing to return gifts.

It has been a record-breaking season for retailers and the rush hasn’t slowed down.

Many made returns Tuesday but consumers also were lured in by holiday sales along the way.

Towson Town Center’s General Manager Lisa Bisenius says in an already record-breaking year for holiday sales, returns and exchanges are driving shoppers through the mall doors.

“It’s kind of the time when everyone just takes that sigh of relief. They’re bringing back some returns,” Bisenius said. “Usually end up exchanging those for something different.”

“It’s kind of crazy here at the mall with everyone and stuff, but you just have to do it,” shopper Sam Khallab said. “I planned to shop, and then it turns out, I had returns to make too.”

A survey from the National Retail Federation estimates that almost two-thirds of people made at least one return during the past holiday season.

Store policies have been ranging anywhere from no questions asked to strict rules.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook