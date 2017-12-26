BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 87-year-old Rockville woman is dead after a Christmas Eve crash involving three cars and 10 people in Churchton.

Anne Arundel County Police said in a news release that the crash happened around 5:31 p.m. Sunday on Deale Churchton Road near Franklin Manor Road.

A Volkswagen Golf was speeding when it drifted across the center line, sideswiping a Lincoln Navigator and striking a Ford pickup truck head on, according to investigators.

The driver of the Golf, 29-year-old James Wilfred Houle of Virginia, is expected to survive.

There were three people in the Navigator, all of whom suffered minor injuries.

There were six people in the Ford pickup, including 87-year-old Jean Elizabeth Dieux, who succumbed to her injuries early Christmas Day.

Also injured in the crash were an 85-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy.

Police say alcohol, speed and wet roads are believed to be contributing factors to the crash, which is under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook