BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man is dead and a 22-year-old is injured after a stabbing in Columbia Monday night.

Howard County police officers were called to the Trellis Center in the 10700 block of Hickory Ridge Road at 9:40 p.m., where they found the victims.

Both victims were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

James Fallin Jr., 23, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Warner Jackson, 22, was treated and released. Both men are from Columbia.

Investigators say Fallin and Jackson entered the convenience store at the Trellis Center and became involved in an altercation with a suspect, described as an adult black male.

The suspect then stabbed the victims and fled with an adult female, authorities say. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410–313–STOP or email hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook