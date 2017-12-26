LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash that has killed a driver and his two passengers.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly crash occurred early Tuesday in the Maryland town of La Plata.

A police statement says the driver of a Mercedes swerved off a roadway and slammed into a tree. Investigators say the car caught fire following the impact.

Police say a passerby was able to pull the driver out of the burning vehicle. The bodies of two passengers were later found inside the car after firefighters doused the flames.

The dead driver has been identified as Eric Lamont Moss, a 28-year-old from La Plata. He was flown to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators are trying to identify the two dead passengers.

