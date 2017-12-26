BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police responded to the scene of a shooting in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday, where a man has died from his injuries.
The Baltimore Police Department said officers responded to the 3700 hundred block of Arcadia Avenue, where they found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Captain Jeff LongCaptain Jeff Long, the pilot/reporter in Chopper 13, joined the WJZ team in June 2012. Capt. Jeff began his broadcasting career in 1986 as a...More from Captain Jeff Long