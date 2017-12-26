WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A Frigid Cold Week In Maryland To Close Out 2017 | Download The WJZ Weather App 
By Captain Jeff Long
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police responded to the scene of a shooting in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday, where a man has died from his injuries.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers responded to the 3700 hundred block of Arcadia Avenue, where they found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

