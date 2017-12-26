Hi Everyone!

The legit late December, early Winter, chilly IS here. Bottom line is what you saw, and felt, (weather-wise), yesterday is what you will feel all this week. But at night even chillier. Dayside we are looking at mid-30’s, but at night the low-mid teens will be the standard this week.

At least it will be a dry week. The weekend,…maybe not so much.

You will be hearing about a chance of some snow Saturday, and a couple of lingering snow showers early Sunday morning. DO NOT HIT THE PANIC BUTTON…yet. Here is the deal;

A system will move from the Ohio Valley to a position off the coast. The models differ on their solution. But it does seem, at this time, that a period of light snow is possible. So the night of the 30th, and into the 31st we will have to keep an eye on this.

Between now, and then, it will be a cold eye for sure.

MB!

