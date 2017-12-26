BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore area, which is under a Code Blue alert, may get up to an inch of snow Wednesday, which may effect the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday in Baltimore and most of its surrounding counties.

WJZ’s First Warning Weather team says a light coating of snow could create hazardous, icy conditions during the morning commute.

A few flurries to the west! #Baltimore has a 40% chance for snow through Wednesday morning, with accumulation of less than 1" expected. pic.twitter.com/uPgNHAmD0D — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 27, 2017

The highest chance for snow will be north of Route 50 in Maryland.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. tomorrow morning! A light snow could make for icy roads and a dangerous commute. pic.twitter.com/YtsJiNbh94 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 27, 2017

“It is dangerously cold outside. It is important for us to watch out 2 things when the weather is like this. The first is hypothermia, which is very low body temperatures, the second is carbon monoxide poisoning,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leanna Wen. “Never use unapproved sources of heating and check your carbon monoxide detector and smoke detector inside your house to make that that’s working.”

Last winter the City reported 11 deaths from hypothermia. The Code Blue alert is scheduled through Thursday.

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 if a neighbor is without heat or power so that city agencies can assist them. Energy assistance may be available to those who need it. For more information, individuals may contact one of the regional Community Action Partnership centers in Baltimore or call the Office of Home Energy Programs at 410-396-5555.

Find more information about Code Blue

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.

Cold weather tips for staying healthy:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing. Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors. Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages. Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions. Check on those who are the most vulnerable, including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill. For babies, follow the ABCDs of infant safe sleep (resource guide).



Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Other tips for keeping safe in cold weather:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.

Plan ahead and allow for extra time to get wherever you need to go in case of winter weather.

