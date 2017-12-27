BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police arrested a man Wednesday for a road rage incident on Dec. 15.
Shortly before 7 a.m. on the day of the incident, a man called authorities and said a man, who was identified as Brandon Jones, 31, of Woodlawn, was driving a 2017 black Ford Expedition, when Jones merged into his lane on the ramp from Security Blvd to the outer loop of I-695 and almost caused a crash.
The victim, who was driving a 2006 Subaru Forester, told police that Jones also pointed a gun at him.
Troopers identified Jones and arrested him at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Police do not believe any shots were fired and say no one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact Trooper Walsh at the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. Callers may remain confidential.
