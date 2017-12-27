Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Mayor Catherine Pugh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This year is on track to be the deadliest year in Baltimore’s history.

As of Dec. 27 at noon, there have been 342 homicides in the city. According to The Baltimore Sun, that’s the highest per capita homicide rate on record.

Mayor Catherine Pugh will host a candlelight vigil in front of city hall Thursday night in honor of those whose lives have been lost to city violence.

The vigil, which is open to all, is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Pugh says she will be joined by “interfaith leaders and members in the bereavement and healing community.”

“I would like you to join us as we set the tone for 2018 with words of hope spoken over our city,” she said.

She’s asking attendees to bring a sign displaying one word of hope and inspiration.

