LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ)– Transportation Security Administration agents at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport say they found more guns this year than ever before.

With a few days left in the year, officials say a lot of the guns they intercept are loaded.

Tuesday, TSA agents stopped a man trying to bring a loaded gun through security in his carry-on luggage, a record-breaking 25th gun of the year.

“The number one excuse that we hear is that they forgot they had it with them. The second most common excuse we hear, is that their wife or husband packed their bag,” said Lisa Farbstein of the TSA back in January. “And, I’ll tell you what, neither of those excuses fly.”

The man arrested is now facing weapon charges, according to Maryland Transportation Authority police.

“That’s good that they were able to catch it, and everybody was safe, and they were able to solve the issue before it turned into something bigger,” passenger Yolanda Estreet said.

The TSA recover thousands of guns a year across the country, most are loaded, some with a round in the chamber, authorities say.

“Got to take your chances, I suppose, if you want to get somewhere by air,” passenger Ken Karsh said.

In order to bring a gun on board, it has to be unloaded and in checked luggage.

On top of criminal charges, the TSA can choose to pursue civil cases against people caught with weapons. Fines can potentially reach thousands of dollars.

