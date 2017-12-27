BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead after police say he was shot by the Prince George’s County homeowner whose car he was breaking into.
The homeowner has not been identified or charged. Authorities say detectives are looking into whether his actions were justified and are consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office. They are studying video from the home’s surveillance system as part of the investigation.
The dead man has been identified as 32-year-old Deontae Parker.
According to investigators, it happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Sligo Parkway in Chillum. Detectives believe the homeowner shot and killed Parker from inside the home. They also believe that another suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
