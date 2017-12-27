BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police say a 65-year-old man was robbed in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue on Christmas Eve, where four suspects took his car.
Around 6 a.m., the 65-year-old man parked his car and when he exited, he was approached by four unknown suspects who announced a robbery and then stole the man’s car.
The incident was captured on surveillance video, but the suspects have not yet been identified.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives from the Citywide Robbery Unit at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
