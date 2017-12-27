BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Goldman’s Kosher Bakery in Baltimore is closing, but the owners say they’re going out on their own terms.

Leah Cohn, along with her brother, own, run, manage, cook, clean and practically live at Goldman’s.

Business is great, but a day starting a midnight has gotten old for the owners.

“It’s a lot of work. My parents did it until they were 80, and we don’t want to do that,” Leah said. “We want to enjoy family… go to the beach.”

Most of the stuff at the bakery is half off, a special thank you to the customers.

“It’s just my kids love the stuff, my grand kids love the stuff,” customer Ethan Spiegler said.

Customers seem to be taking it harder than the owners.

“People think we’re crazy, but you know, why wait til we are old to be able to retire when you’re young?” Leah said. “And myabe down the road we might do something again.”

The bakery will close Sunday on New Year’s Eve. The location at the 7 Mile Market will close on January 5,

