BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles are asking anyone who can’t respect their diverse fan base to unfollow them on Twitter.

The team tweeted a “Happy Kwanzaa” message Tuesday, the start of the week-long holiday that honors African culture and traditions.

Shortly afterwards, they tweeted again:

A common love of the Orioles is what brings everyone together on this page. We’re happy to have a diverse fan base of the best fans in the world. If you cannot show respect for others, kindly unfollow us. There is no room for hate or bigotry on our social media or in our ballpark — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 26, 2017

Presumably, the followup tweet was meant as a response to some of the reactions to the Happy Kwanzaa video, which included:

This "holiday" was invented in 1966 & it's founder claimed that Jesus was "psychotic &…" Yeah, you promote that — Marian Erickson (@bakerboys93) December 26, 2017

Kwanzaa was invented in the 60's by an abusive Communist. Do the #Orioles even know what they're celebrating? — Real Chris Pool (@TacitPatriot) December 26, 2017

Kwanzaa, the animistic celebration for racists. OK. I will not partake in this poke in the eye of God. Good luck on judgement day. — James McAfee (@eraser48) December 26, 2017

