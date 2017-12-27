Filed Under:Morgan State University, Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police have released surveillance video of the suspects connected to the murder of a Morgan State student last Monday.

Jonathan Tobash, 19, was walking to a corner store just after 10:30 p.m. when the store was in the process of being robbed. The two people holding up the store turned their attention toward him, police say. After a struggle, Jonathan was shot in the torso several times and later died at a hospital, according to authorities.

The robbery happened in the 3500 block of Pelham Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

Tobash was a promising sophomore at Morgan State University.

Police believe those responsible may be behind a string of robberies in Northeast Baltimore.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

