BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore police have released surveillance video of the suspects connected to the murder of a Morgan State student last Monday.
Jonathan Tobash, 19, was walking to a corner store just after 10:30 p.m. when the store was in the process of being robbed. The two people holding up the store turned their attention toward him, police say. After a struggle, Jonathan was shot in the torso several times and later died at a hospital, according to authorities.
The robbery happened in the 3500 block of Pelham Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.
Tobash was a promising sophomore at Morgan State University.
Police believe those responsible may be behind a string of robberies in Northeast Baltimore.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.
