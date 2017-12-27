BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For people who are looking to get rid of their Christmas trees following the holiday season, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works says residents will be able to recycle their Christmas tree by turning it into mulch.

This service will begin on January 6th. DPW will offer tree mulching services for city residents from Monday through Saturday through January 31, except for city holidays. Mulching services will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northwest Citizens’ Convenience Center at 2840 Sisson Street in West Baltimore.

Officials say to make sure all ornaments and tinsel have been removed from your tree before mulching. For those who cannot bring their trees in for mulching, DPW will offer curbside collection beginning on Tuesday, January 9 through January 31. Officials say residents should set out their trees on their regularly scheduled trash collection day at the same place where their trash is taken.

In Baltimore County, our media partners at The Baltimore Sun report officials will pick up trees from garbage collection areas, including alleys, when possible. The Baltimore County Bureau of Solid Waste Management previously collected trees from in front of homes.

Count officials will pick up trees over a two week period starting January 15. The trees must be set out no later than January 20 to ensure collection. The trees can also be taken to the tree trash and recycling drop-off facilities in White Marsh, Cockeysville and Halethorpe starting this week.

