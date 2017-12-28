WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth Against Bengals WJZ NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL: Watch WJZ Sunday Night For Our Annual NYE Special, Including Fireworks At Midnight!
Filed Under:Fairfax County, Police Chase

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia have arrested a man they say carjacked two vehicles and led officers on a chase that ended when the man ran a red light and collided with a van.

Fairfax County police said in a statement that seven people, including the suspect, were hospitalized. They include a child who was ejected from the van and is in critical condition.

Police say the rampage began Wednesday night in Herndon, when a man driving a car that had been stolen in a carjacking crashed into a pickup truck. The man then carjacked that vehicle.

While police were pursuing the pickup, investigators say the man crashed into a van. A woman and five children, plus the suspect, were hospitalized.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brendan Vinson of Adelphi, Maryland, is charged with numerous offenses.

