BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s third Cold Blue Alert of the season has been extended through Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Cold Blue Alert means it’s cold enough that hypothermia deaths are a concern. Last winter, 11 deaths were attributed to the cold. So far this season, one person has died of hypothermia.

Thursday’s high in Baltimore was in the mid-20s but, “with general windchill, about 16°,” WJZ’s Marty Bass says. Wind gusts could make it feel even colder, down into the single digits.

Overall it remains cold through at least mid-week next week, Marty says. A very slight warm up is coming Friday and Saturday, he adds, but high temperatures will still only be near freezing. On Sunday, highs will dip back into the 20s.

“It is dangerously cold outside,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leanna Wen. “It is important for us to watch out 2 things when the weather is like this. The first is hypothermia, which is very low body temperatures, the second is carbon monoxide poisoning. Never use unapproved sources of heating and check your carbon monoxide detector and smoke detector inside your house to make that that’s working.”

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 if a neighbor is without heat or power so that city agencies can assist them. Energy assistance may be available to those who need it. For more information, individuals may contact one of the regional Community Action Partnership centers in Baltimore or call the Office of Home Energy Programs at 410-396-5555.

Find more information about Code Blue here.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.

