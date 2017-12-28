BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The power is back on at Disneyland after sections of the park went dark during one of its busiest weeks of the year.

Many visitors were left stranded on rides at the California theme park during the outage, which was caused by a transformer failure just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. It took several hours for the amusement park to get everything back up and running.

“There were a lot of crying children and unhappy guests,” one park visitor told KCBS.

About a dozen rides were affected.

“The magic of Disney sort of fades a little bit when the power is out in half the park,” one man told CBS Los Angeles.

Some football fans came in from Oklahoma and Georgia for Rose Bowl team events.

“We left the park because it’s way too busy and it’s probably going to get worse,” a boy told KCBS.

In from Texas, Carola Crespo said she and her friend, Alessandra, didn’t have a care-free time.

“We were on a ride when we found out there was a power outage. We were just praying that it wouldn’t hit us right when we were on top of Ferris wheel,” Crespo said

Disneyland said it “escorted guests off of the affected attractions shortly after the outage.”

A park spokesperson told CBS News: “…an issue with a transformer resulted in loss of power to Toontown and Ffantasyland…we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to all of our guests…”

The Taylors from Melbourne, Australia paid big bucks to troll the park with their 4-year-old daughter, Grace.

[Reporter: “How much did you pay to go to the park?”]

“Oh, we bought a 10-day pass…that’s about $1,400 or $1,500.”

Some passengers were left stranded on rides for about 25 minutes before they were escorted off.

The outage happened as Disneyland was near capacity for the day.

