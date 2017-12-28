BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new smoke detector law goes into effect in Maryland on Jan. 1.
By that time, residents or landlords should have swapped out older detectors with new, tamper-resistant alarms with longer-lasting batteries and hush buttons.
The law was put in place to help save lives by modernizing the technology in Maryland homes. It only applies to homes only using the older alarms with removable batteries, or homes without any alarms at all, the Capital Gazette reports. It doesn’t apply to newer homes with hard-wired alarm systems.
