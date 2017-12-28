BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 47-year-old woman.
They say Tamar McNight-Johnson’s friends and family are concerned about her after she went missing Wednesday.
She was last seen in the 800 block of McCabe Avenue, wearing a red and black wig, a grey Ravens sweater and black pants.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tamar McNight-Johnson is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
