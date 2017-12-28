BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tickets have been purchased, hotel rooms have been booked — and with days until New Year’s Eve, Baltimore businesses are looking to finish the year strong.

“You know, Baltimore likes a good party,” says Patrick Petrides of Rye Street Tavern.

At the brand-new restaurant in Port Covington, a $135 ticket will score you a spot at their first ever big holiday celebration.

“We have an awesome band that is set to perform all night long, and a DJ as well. The place is going to be covered in balloons, party favors, so we’ve done a lot gearing up for the celebration,” says Petrides.

The all-night parties citywide are a $7 million shot in the arm to Baltimore’s economy.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to brave the cold and come to the Inner Harbor for a one-of-a-kind New Year’s Eve spectacular that brings in visitors from all over.

All of those people need somewhere to stay. Rooms are nearly sold out at the Four Seasons Hotel in Harbor East.

“Other than maybe graduation weekend or Preakness, this is definitely sort of the highlight of the year for us,” says Sean Casserly of Four Seasons Baltimore.

With 300 extra champagne bottles on hand for guests at the stroke of midnight, it’s a new year Charm City is eager to celebrate.

Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts doesn’t do a financial impact report every year, but in 2009, New Year’s Eve reportedly generated almost $100,000 in sales tax alone.

There are two other events that serve as big economic drivers for Baltimore: Artscape and Light City each bring in more than $20 million to the city every year.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook