BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives and prosecutors are trying to determine if a homeowner in Prince George’s County who shot and killed a suspect just outside his house was justified.

Police say around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, the owner of a house in the 6200 block of Sligo Parkway in Chillum opened fire from inside his home after spotting someone in the driveway breaking into his vehicle.

Police say when the homeowner opened fire, the suspect — 32-year old Deontae Parker — was on his property.

Parker was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting.

Neighbors say there has been a string of car break-ins in the area, so they weren’t surprised to hear of another, but they were shocked to hear things turned deadly.

“Scary because it’s so close,” says Ericca Caballero.

Detectives and the State’s Attorney’s Office will determine if the homeowner should face criminal charges. Some neighbors say no.

“I really want to know more what happened because if he was defending his family, no, not at all,” Caballero said.

Neighbors say there were children inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video involved in the case.

Police say another suspect was with Parker at the home before the shooting.

