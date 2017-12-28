BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An overturned tractor trailer caused some major traffic problems during rush hour Thursday night.
The truck overturned on I-70 East near I-695 in Woodlawn around 4:45 p.m., according to Maryland State Police. Traffic in both directions stalled for several hours.
Officials say the driver refused treatment following the single-vehicle crash.
There are no reported injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
