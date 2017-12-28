WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth Against Bengals   WJZ NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL: Watch WJZ Sunday Night For Our Annual NYE Special, Including Fireworks At Midnight!
Filed Under:Baltimore Traffic, I-70, overturned tractor trailer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An overturned tractor trailer caused some major traffic problems during rush hour Thursday night.

The truck overturned on I-70 East near I-695 in Woodlawn around 4:45 p.m., according to Maryland State Police. Traffic in both directions stalled for several hours.

Officials say the driver refused treatment following the single-vehicle crash.

There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

