BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid temperatures will set in overnight Thursday with a low around 12. Northwest wind from 5 to 7 mph will become calm in the evening.
Scattered flurries are expected between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday. Clouds will move through the area, gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 31.
Light snow is likely after 2 a.m. Saturday with increasing clouds and a low around 21. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
