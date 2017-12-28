WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth Against Bengals   WJZ NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL: Watch WJZ Sunday Night For Our Annual NYE Special, Including Fireworks At Midnight!
By Tim Williams
Filed Under:Tim Williams' Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid temperatures will set in overnight Thursday with a low around 12. Northwest wind from 5 to 7 mph will become calm in the evening.

Scattered flurries are expected between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday. Clouds will move through the area, gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 31.

Light snow is likely after 2 a.m. Saturday with increasing clouds and a low around 21. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

