BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night in Southeast Baltimore.

Officials were dispatched at 9:01 p.m. to the 1700 block of Monument Street to investigate the shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the man was shot in the 400 Block of North East Avenue. The victim was taken to an area hospital to get treated.

Anyone with information on this shooting is being told to contact the police at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-7LOCKUP.

