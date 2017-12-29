WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth Against Bengals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are trying to identify the person who stabbed a 2-year-old dog Wednesday morning.

Police say Clawd was out walking in the 2600 block of East Baltimore Street around 6:45 a.m. when a person described as a white female in her 60s attacked him.

Witnesses say the woman had a medium build, was approximately 5-foot-2, and had on a tan overcoat, a scarf wrapped around her head and a tan knit hat. She also had a “small white scraggly haired dog.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Animal Abuse Unit, at 410-396-2400.

