HURON, Ohio (WJZ) — The family of an Ohio man certainly has a sense of humor even as they mourn the loss of their husband, father, and grandfather.
In his obituary, they wrote that Paul Stark “passed away on December 27, 2017 of complications from a brief illness, exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns, at Stein Hospice, Sandusky.”
The Browns, in case you don’t know, are one loss away from a win-less season.
Stark, a Mansfield, Ohio native, was a construction surveyor, the obituary goes on to say, and is survived by his wife of 52 years, two sons, a daughter five grandchildren, two siblings and several nieces and nephews.
