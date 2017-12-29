BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friends and family of a murdered Morgan State University student are preparing to lay him to rest. A viewing was held Friday for 19-year-old Jonathan Tobash, and it will be followed by his funeral and internment Saturday.

Tobash was on his way to a corner store when he encountered a robbery in progress. The suspects shot the college sophomore multiple times in Northeast Baltimore. He died just days before Christmas.

At his viewing Friday night, Tobash’s long-time friend and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute classmate struggled to keep it together.

“Actually, we are here to put Jonnie to rest. We are here to talk about the good memories,” says Geno Boyd, a high school friend.

There is surveillance video of the suspects near the crime scene in the 3500 block of Pelham Avenue, but police say the suspects have not been found.

“This young man was stopping at the store and doing everything right, doing everything he could to better himself and some cowards with guns decided to cut his life short,” says T.J. Smith of the Baltimore City Police Department.

Tobash died on Dec. 18th, just weeks before his birthday. He would have turned 20 on Jan. 3rd.

“It just makes me angry and disgusted that this time of the year another family has to go through this nonsense,” says Gary Press, a Morgan State University alum.

Tobash is among a record-setting number of homicide victims in the vity. More than 340 people have been murdered in Baltimore so far in 2017. Officials say that is a record number of homicides per capita.

At the viewing, the teen’s father, Michael Tobash expressed gratitude toward everyone who has supported his family throughout the tragedy.

According to Vaughn Greene Funeral Services:

“Funeral services for Mr. Tobash will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Huber Memorial Life Center, 5700 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, Maryland 21239. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with services to follow. The interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery on Saturday, December 30, 2017 immediately following services.”

