WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth Against Bengals
WJZ NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL: Watch WJZ Sunday Night For Our Annual NYE Special, Including Fireworks At Midnight!
WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue In Effect Until Jan. 2nd | Download The WJZ Weather App  
Filed Under:EPA, Local TV, Maryland, Scott Pruitt, trump administration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in an effort to hold other states accountable for pollution that blows into the region, creating summertime smog.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, Maryland joins seven other states including Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont  in a lawsuit filed last week appealing the Trump Administration’s decision to not expand the number of states in the Ozone Transport Region.

The Ozone Transport Region coordinates efforts to reduce air pollution. Maryland and most of the other states involved in the lawsuit formally petitioned the EPA to require nine “upwind” states to join the Ozone Transport Region. These states include Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

When the EPA made its decision not to expand the ozone region official in November, the agency said there are other ways under the Clean Air Act to reduce air pollution in the additional states.

Maryland environmental officials estimate that up to 70 percent of the air pollution in the state blows in from other states.  This includes ground-level ozone, also known as smog. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh says the EPA’s decision not to expand the ozone region is another example of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s favoritism for businesses over the health of people who must breathe polluted air.

The hearing for Maryland is planned for 1 p.m.  on January 11 in the Legislative Services Building in Annapolis.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch