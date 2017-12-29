BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s New Year’s Eve spectacular is just days away, but before the big fireworks show at midnight, visitors can expect some fantastic live music from a local artist.

The night’s singer is Baltimore-based Alexis Joyce, and she’s ready to help you dance your way into 2018.

Joyce will be the voice turning up the volume and firing up the crowd as we count down to the stroke of midnight.

From inside the recording studio, where she’s working on some new music, she tells WJZ about the huge honor of performing for thousands.

“When I think about it, I mean, I’m all smiles. I’m excited gearing up for it, but I am a little nervous,” Joyce says.

By day, Joyce is a Baltimore City Public Schools teacher. Her classroom is a creative, bright reflection of the soulful R&B she records and performs.

“It’s a little bit of every genre for every type of person that’s gonna come out, and Baltimore’s a very diverse city,” Joyce says.

The life-long singer says she’s ready to rock till the New Year with Charm City.

“I want them to bring the New Year in right! I want them to come down, I want them to dance 2017 away! Okay? That’s my goal,” Joyce says.

The jazzy, soulful singer’s performance starts at 9 p.m. Sunday in the Inner Harbor. Joyce is also performed at Light City and Artscape earlier this year.

Watch WJZ’s annual New Year’s Eve special Sunday beginning at 11 p.m. We will bring you all the sights and sounds from the Inner Harbor, including the spectacular fireworks show at midnight.

