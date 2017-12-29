BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s no secret: If you’ve spent anytime outdoors this week, you’ve felt the cold.

If you’re like this family visiting from Texas, you might be ready to seek warmer climates.

“It’s normally like really, really hot, but now it’s really, really cold. I can see my breath,” Morgan Cassimere said.

For those of us staying put, it’s important to remember there’s still a Code Blue Alert issued in Baltimore City.

“You can definitely have damage to your fingers. Sometimes, we see a lot of people who lose fingers and toes from hypothermia,” Dr. Jenny Gobin of Sinai Hospital.

So far this winter, there has been one cold-weather related death in Maryland.

As always, it’s important to dress appropriately, especially with the looming threat of snow.

Local hardware stores are stocked up and ready for the rush.

“A full array of snow shovels and windshield scrapers and brushes, should we come to that point,” said Vincent Ayd, owner of Ayd Hardware.

Hand warmers, space heaters and, of course, ice melt are also must haves.

While you may or may not be treating your walkways or driveways with salt, some of the highways around the area have already been prepared — just in case.

Pipes are another thing to worry about, especially as we dip into colder temperatures. If you’re not familiar with how to protect them during this cold snap, consult an expert.

Seasoned residents — like Ayd — say this time of year, it all boils down to this: “Stay warm, people, that’s what it’s all about. Stay indoors. If you don’t have to go out into the elements, don’t do it”

