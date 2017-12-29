BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Trooper First Class Anthony Wallace has made state police history by breaking the record for the number of DUI arrests made in a year.
For the past four years, Wallace has made at least 100 DUI arrests each year, for a total of more than 450. According to State Police, he makes an average of 120 to 140 impaired driving arrests annually as a member of the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team.
Wallace graduated in the 140th Maryland State Police Academy Class in December 2013 and was assigned to the Golden Ring Barrack in Essex as a road patrol trooper.
Within his first six months, he was recruited by the SPIDRE team, which is focused on reducing the number of alcohol-related crashes in Maryland. It was the first team of its kind on the east coast.
