BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A viewing for a Morgan State student who was described as a promising sophomore is scheduled to be held on Friday afternoon.

19-year-old Jonathan Tobash was killed on December 18 when he was walking to a corner store in the 3500 block of Pelham Avenue in Northeast Baltimore. The store was in the process of being robbed. Police say the two people holding up the store turned their attention toward him. After a struggle, authorities say Jonathan was shot in the torso several times and later died in the hospital.

A viewing will be held on Friday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services in Randallstown. Funeral services will take place on Saturday morning at 10 a.m..

Police are still looking for the suspects involved. Officials believe they may be behind a string of robberies in Northeast Baltimore. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

