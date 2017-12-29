WJZ FOOTBALL: Watch WJZ Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Ravens Look To Clinch Wild Card Berth Against Bengals

WJZ NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL: Watch WJZ Sunday Night For Our Annual NYE Special, Including Fireworks At Midnight!

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue In Effect Until Jan. 2nd | Download The WJZ Weather App  
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Jonathan Tobash, Local TV, Morgan State University, Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A viewing for a Morgan State student who was described as a promising sophomore is scheduled to be held on Friday afternoon.

19-year-old Jonathan Tobash was killed on December 18 when he was walking to a corner store in the 3500 block of Pelham Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.  The store was in the process of being robbed. Police say the two people holding up the store turned their attention toward him. After a struggle, authorities say Jonathan was shot in the torso several times and later died in the hospital.

A viewing will be held on Friday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services in Randallstown. Funeral services will take place on Saturday morning at 10 a.m..

Police are still looking for the suspects involved. Officials believe they may be behind a string of robberies in Northeast Baltimore. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch